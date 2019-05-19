BOIL ADVISORY: main water line out in St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE, La.- The city of St. Martinville is currently without water due to a main water line going out.

The problem is currently being assessed, and it will take two to three hours for the water to come back on, says the mayor of St. Martinville.

A boil advisory will be issued until further notice.

