LAWTELL, La. (KLFY)- A following areas of Lawtell Fire District 1 are under a boil advisory until further notice due to a main water line break:

Sumner Road

Brenda Lane

Hwy 190 West- 9700 block

St. Landry Parish Board/Head Start Center

