Body of missing man recovered by marine unit

Local
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The body of a fisherman, missing since Nov. 7, has been recovered, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputies.

Robert Thibodeaux Sr., was reported missing when he failed to return home from a fishing trip near Marsh Island. An extensive search was launched, involving Iberia and St. Mary parishes, as well as Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Thibodeaux’s overturned boat was found between Cypremort Point and Marsh Island but he was not with the boat, according to Iberia Parish Public Information Officer Lt. Col. Wendell Raborn.  A local fisherman spotted a body Monday morning and notified the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit recovered the body and he was identified by family members.

