Body found in Vermilion Parish Tuesday identified as missing Opelousas mother

(KLFY) The body of a woman found in Vermilion Parish on Aug. 27, 2019, has been identified as Tyler Domingue, who was last seen on May, 2014.

The St. Landry Parish woman’s body was recovered from Coulee Kinney after detectives and the District Attorney’s Office developed information into her last known location.

A forensic examination of the remains and review of other possible evidence by Louisiana Forensics, the Acadiana Crime Lab and the LSU F.A.C.E.S. Lab will be necessary to confirm the preliminary identification, the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Authorities found Domingue’s car in Bayou Tigre near Delcambre in June 2016.

Law Enforcement Officials believe the disappearance and death of Ms. Domingue may be related to other crimes, the DA’s Office said.

Four suspects were in indicted in Domingue’s death in 2016.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests may be forthcoming.