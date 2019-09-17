UPDATE: Body found in St. Landry Parish ditch identified as missing Houston woman

WASHINGTON, La. (KLFY)- Investigators with the St Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department have identified the body found in the Washington area as 44-year-old Demitris Lincoln, Houston.

A tip received from St. Landry Crime Stoppers showing a missing person flyer of a Houston women missing in the same time frame, authorities said.

The body also had the same characteristics of the missing woman, investigator said.

St. Landry detectives contacted detectives with Houston PD to obtain DNA.

The body was identified via DNA and the identification by family of items recovered from the scene.

Investigators are working with the Houston Police Department to uncover the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body.

This is an ongoing investigation and we cannot give anymore information at this time.

According to Houston authorities, Lincoln lives in the Trinity Gardens area of the city and was last seen at her home.

According to Fox 26 Houston, Lincoln had a protective order against her ex-boyfriend as the time she disappeared.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the St. Landry Sheriff’s Department at (337) 948-6517 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-8477.

