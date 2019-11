LAKE CHARLES, La., (KLFY) — Two persons of interest are being sought after Westlake police located a body in a field.

The body was later identified at Ronnie Sutherland, 35, of Westlake. Police found him after responding to a call at around 8:54 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Police have found footage of their persons of interest on local convenience store surveillance cameras. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two, please contact Westlake Police at (337) 433-4151.

Courtesy, Westlake Police.

