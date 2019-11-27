Breaking News
Bodemuller’s in Opelousas planning renovation projects for the new year

Credit: Daily World

At present, the large windows are boarded up above the entrance of Bodemuller’s, an office supply and printing business operated by Ronald Carriere and his brothers, Murphy Jr. and Steven.

Bodemuller’s, Carriere said, is one of the city’s oldest businesses, dating back to the Depression Era.

Using $10,000 in funding from a recently awarded Redevelopment Incentive Grant, Carriere said work will begin soon to bring back the upstairs windows as part of an overall effort aimed at restoring a canopy hanging over the entry as well as the original look of the 85-year-old building.

You can read The Daily World’s full article here.

