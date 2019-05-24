LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) - Boaters are urged to stay off the Vermilion River this Memorial Day weekend.

Water levels along the river have been over 10 feet and boat launches are flooded.

“When the water levels go up everything changes,” says Anthony Corner a senior agent with the Department of Wildlife and Fishery.

He says these high water levels come with increased risk while out on a boat.

“We are used to seeing increase water but with this, stuff that is usually exposed may be submerged. Things like fences, dogs, post so you risk going out there and damaging your boat and also may enter yourself in the process,” Cornier says.

News Ten Meteorologists Chris Cozart Says the river is considered to be in a minor flood stage reaching over 10 1/2 feet.

He says, “The good news is the forecast going into Memorial Day Weekend is that it will go down below that minor flood stage sometime Sunday afternoon, and we will continue to see the levels drop as the weather stays dry. The best advice is to stay off the river.”

For those who live off the water or have access to the river officials ask that you also avoid the Vermilion so that you don’t create weeks that could push water into homes.

Just a reminder for those who do go out on other the waterways this weekend Corner says, “A DWI on the waterway is the same as on the roads.

If you were intoxicated the same for seizures that the state troopers and other police conduct on the runways, Wildlife and Fisheries does the same in the water.

