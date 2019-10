(KLFY)- The annual Blue Mass to honor and pray for our first responders will take place at 5:30 P.M. this Wednesday, October 2nd, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

October 2 is the feast day of the Holy Guardian Angels.

Bishop Deshotel will serve as celebrant of the mass.

A reception hosted by Acadian Ambulance Service will follow in the Cathedral Hall.