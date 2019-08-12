Blazing fire engulfs a daycare center in PA; 5 children killed

A fire at a daycare center in Erie, Pennsylvania has killed 5 children, the youngest, under a year old. Early Sunday morning, firefighters rushed to put out flames at the site of a 24-hour daycare center. It was too late for some of the children. 5, ranging in age from just 8 months to 7 years old were killed.

A team of Erie police and fire investigators suspect an electrical overload may have caused the fire. Referring to the potential cause of the inferno, fire chief Guy Santone says “There were a lot of extension cords with many things plugged into them underneath the couch, a lot of different items were plugged into it…so it’s leaning toward that.”

According to the chief, a lack of smoke detectors made the situation much worse. “Our investigation found no smoke detectors other than one in the attic which did absolutely no good. We could have prevented a tragedy if there were smoke detectors in the building.” he said.

The daycare owner was flown to a hospital for treatment along with an injured neighbor who had rushed in to try and save the kids. A state inspection of the facility earlier this year noted the presence of ashes and cigarette or cigar butts, banned in childcare spaces.

According to records, the provider had promised to make sure it would be cleaned up and remain that way.

Some teens, also in the house, managed to escape to a 2nd floor roof, and sounded the alarm that the children were still trapped inside.