Local

Blacking out your medicine labels could protect you from identity theft

By:

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 10:26 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2018 10:26 AM CDT

Blacking out your medicine labels could protect you from identity theft

Wednesday morning interview with Jenn Love of the Better Business Bureau discussing the importance of blacking out/destroying your medicine labels after use.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center