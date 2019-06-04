Local

Black bear spotted over weekend in Youngsville neighborhood

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 08:29 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 08:40 AM CDT

Black bears have been spotted recently around Acadina, including in the Milton and Maurice areas.

Over the weekend, a black bear was spotted in Youngsville on Chemin Metairie near Piper Crest Lane.  

Not sure if this is the same bear roaming the area, but this bear was seen between Laurel Grove and Kirkwood. 

If you come into contact, dont approach, call Wildlife and Fisheries at (337) 262-2080.

 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.


