Black bear sighting caught on video in Milton backyard

A large bear was spotted roaming in the backyard of a Milton home Wednesday afternoon.

A TV 10 viewer sent in a video that shows the large black bear roaming around her backyard.

Footage depicts the bear within feet of the homeowner in the 200 block of Espasie Drive in Milton.

Black bears are not considered endangered in the state of Louisiana.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has been contacted in regards to the sighting.

