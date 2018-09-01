Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel kicked off last nights Tee Cotton Bowl game with traditional coin toss

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Credit; Lafayette Diocese

The Tee Cotton Bowl is a tradition in Ville Platte and played between the two schools in town, Sacred Heart High School and Ville Platte High School, to encourage love and unity in our community.

During Friday's game, Bishop Deshotel was the honored guest and did the coin toss before the game.

Also in attendance was Fr. Blake Dubroc, parochial vicar at Sacred Heart, Father Taj Glodd with his dog "Boss" and Fr. Tom Voorhies, pastor at Sacred Heart.

Sacred Heart won the coin toss and the game with a score of 20-7.

