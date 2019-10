A big honor for a Broussard brewery.

Parish brewing company was awarded a gold medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival competition in Denver, Colorado.

This year there were more than 9k beers entered into the competition from over 2k breweries representing all 50 states.

Parish received a gold medal in the emerging India pale ale beer-style category for its pure tropics, a massively dry-hopped beer made with mango, pineapple, and pink guava purée.