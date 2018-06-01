Bicycle Safety Festival kicks off Saturday

1  of  3
Bring your bikes for a family fun day on two wheels! The Bicycle Safety Festival is an annual event hosted by Broussard & David Law Firm in partnership with TRAIL, Bike Lafayette, the Lafayette Public Library, and the Lafayette Consolidated Government.

The free festival will feature a children’s bicycle safety course, a 50 mile adult ride and a 1.5 mile family ride, youth and adult helmet giveaways, free bicycle registrations, food and refreshments, and a raffle of a brand new bicycle from Hub City Cycles.

This year’s Bicycle Safety Festival will be held in conjunction with the Lafayette Public Library Summer Reading Kickoff event.

The event will be held at Parc Putnam in order to accommodate both events.

Parc Putnam is near the downtown library on Lafayette Street directly across from the federal courthouse.

