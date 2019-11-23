Live Now
Beware of phone scam pretending to be law enforcement

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The holiday season, unfortunately, is also scam season. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is alerting the public to be aware of one scam where the perpetrators pretend to be law enforcement officers.

On their Facebook page, the LPSO stated: “In the past several days, several complaints have been received from the public regarding phone scams in which the scammer uses a virtual telephone number that appears to be an authentic law enforcement telephone number.”

The scammer then threatens the caller, claiming to have a warrant for unpaid taxes or failure to attend jury duty. However, they ask for payment to fix the matter via gift cards or credit card payments over the phone. They may also ask for green dot cards, which are frequently sold at gas stations or pharmacies.

This is proof that you’re being scammed, as the LPSO Public Information Officer John Mowell reminds the public they will never ask for payment over the phone, nor would they ask that payments be made with gift cards. The scammers ask for this type of payment because it is untraceable and cannot be easily recovered.

The scammers may also ask to meet at a local store or even at the Sheriff’s Office once they have received payment via the phone.

Another way to prove the scam is to check to see if you have any outstanding warrants by checking the JADES system online at www.lafayettesheriff.com. Any outstanding payments you may have to the LPSO can be confirmed at the Bonds and Fines Department, located on the fourth floor of 1010 Lafayette St.

