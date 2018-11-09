Better Business Bureau honors local businesses at awards program
Outstanding local businesses were celebrated tonight.
The Better Business Bureau awards program was held at the River Oaks Event Center.
The program promotes not only the importance of ethical business practices but also the willingness and efforts made by exceptional businesses to ensure Acadiana's marketplace remains fair and honorable.
News Ten's Sylvia Masters was the emcee of the event.
Congratulations to this year's winners.
Outstanding New Business:
The Blake at Lafayette
Community Hero:
Dr. Patrick McGee
Customer Commitment:
Hulin Health, LCC
Good Neighbor:
Lafayette Town Planner
Integrity:
Quality of Life Home Management Services, LLC
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- 6 Questions with Dustin Lynch
- VIDEO: Surviving the CMA Awards Red Carpet
- St. Landry Parish school district shows highest growth on test scores
- Dez Bryant's First Practice as a Saint