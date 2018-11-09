Better Business Bureau honors local businesses at awards program

Outstanding local businesses were celebrated tonight.

The Better Business Bureau awards program was held at the River Oaks Event Center.

The program promotes not only the importance of ethical business practices but also the willingness and efforts made by exceptional businesses to ensure Acadiana's marketplace remains fair and honorable.

News Ten's Sylvia Masters was the emcee of the event.

Congratulations to this year's winners.

Outstanding New Business:

The Blake at Lafayette

Community Hero:

Dr. Patrick McGee

Customer Commitment:

Hulin Health, LCC

Good Neighbor:

Lafayette Town Planner

Integrity:

Quality of Life Home Management Services, LLC

