Best Buy's Geek Squad offers tips on buying the right laptop Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Cropped Photo: Intel Free Press / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0 [ + - ]

By: Anthony Allred

As college is in a full progress students need books as they gonna need laptops for homework, so we enlisted the help of Best Buy’s Geek Squad at Citrus Park Best Buy to give us a couple of tips on what students should look for when purchasing a laptop.

When it comes to picking out the right laptop, Best Buy suggests you think about your studies.

Different majors and studies require different hardware and will influence the type of laptop you’ll need, especially when it comes to the programs you’ll be running for courses.

Consider the specifications

Laptop specs — like processors, RAM and internal storage — make up the core of the laptop and how it will run.

Save yourself from back pain

Portability is another important thing to consider. If you’re trekking around campus all day, a 13-inch screen size is recommended as the travel-friendly laptop.

Protect your tech

A laptop is an investment and you want your laptop to span your college years – and even beyond. Protective cases for your technology can help you save money on repairs or replacement costs.

And it never hurts to ask for student discounts.