Berwick Police searching for runaway teen

BERWICK, La. (KLFY) — Berwick Police and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a runaway teen.

Emma Claire Dugas Hover, 16, was reported missing on Monday, Nov. 18. Hover is a white female, 5’6″ and weighs approximately 150 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in Berwick on Sunday night and was discovered missing from her residence at around 8 a.m. Monday morning.



Neither agency has reason to believe that Emma is in any danger at this time.



Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Hover, contact Berwick Police Department at (985) 384-7710.