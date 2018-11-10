Before new terminal arrives, frequent Lafayette Airport flyers want changes made Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - With only one TSA Screening Line at the Lafayette Regional Airport, people say they aren't able to get through quickly enough to make it onto their plane.

They'd like the airport to fix a number of issues, before they're forced to fly out of other airports in Louisiana.

This comes as local and state officials gathered at a ceremonial groundbreaking took yesterday at Lafayette Regional Airport for their new terminal.



Airport officials say after a record number of passengers in 2017 the expansion is needed.

The terminal is scheduled to be completed in 2 - 2 1/2 years.

The new terminal will have 2 lanes inside of the check point, with the ability to expand to 3.

It'll also be 110,000 square feet, and will replace the current one that's 62,000 square feet.

"I wish things would be better. I wish it would be easier to fly Lafayette," said Jackie Lyle, a frequent flyer at Lafayette Regional Airport.

She woke up at 4 Friday morning to make it to her flight at around 6 at the Lafayette Regional Airport.

Shortly after, she received a text saying the flight was canceled. Lyle says it was 'Mother Nature's' fault this time, but has noticed an ongoing problem with the airport.

"The lack of personnel on hand to get the flights in and out," she said is the big issue.

It's something echoed by other frequent flyers.

"I really think that from what I've seen is, it's not an architectural or a technology problem, it's a human resources problem," said Kohlie Frantzen, another frequent visitor of the airport.

"I get to the airport 2 hours before my flights now, just because that's what you have to do in order to get there, get through the line, and get on your flight," said Hillary Golden, who flies out of the airport multiple times a week.

Officials with the Lafayette Airport Commission say to the structural confines of the old terminal make it hard for them to expand.



However, the new terminal that's being constructed will fix all these issues they say...

"We are working with the various delegations and the TSA on helping assist with those lines and helping hopefully to get some additional assistance to the local TSA, so they can process people at a higher rate," said Steven Picou, Executive Director of the Lafayette Airport Commission.

Others say they're now flying out of different airports not only because of the ticket prices, but because they don't have to wait in the lines.

"The future in 2 years is going to be wonderful. The question right now is what's going to happen between now and 2 years," said Frantzen.

Congressman Higgins and his senior staff met this week with airport officials to discuss possible solutions.

As a lawmaker, he flies out of Lafayette when going to D.C. each work week.