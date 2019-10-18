BBPD need your help identifying individuals using counterfeit money

Individuals are going throughout the city of Breaux Bridge and using counterfeit money at local businesses.

Breaux Bridge Police are asking for assistance in identifying the following individuals.

They were last seen in a red four-door sedan which is pictured here.

Police ask that you please pay close attention to the tattoos of the individuals pictured. The male subject has distinct and visual tattoos on both his right and left arms.

Any provided information can be made anonymously. Anyone with information on these individuals is asked to please contact the BBPD at (337)332-2186 or through their Facebook page.