Basile Police Officers not paid Friday due to town's ongoing budget issues Video

BASILE , La. ( KLFY ) - Officers with the Basile Police Department did not get paid Friday for their past 2 weeks of work, due to budget issues.

And as for when they get paid is anyone's guess...

There's 7 total officers in the Department. Included in that number is the Assistant Chief and Chief of Police Allen Ivory.

Chief Ivory was the only person paid on Friday, being that he's an elected official.

He tells News 10, he's not in a position to talk about the situation with us right now, but says it's due to the town's 'budgetary constraints.'

Back on April 1, all 6 dispatch officers with the Basile Police Department were laid off for the same reason.

Forcing the Evangeline Parish 911 Center to cover those calls.

We received a text from Basile Mayor Mark Denette on why the officers were not paid.

He said, " The Police Chief is over his allocated Department budget that was approved by the Council. "

In this newspaper clipping (in video) from 'The Basile Weekly' on May 2, it says on April 26, The Police Department made their payroll with only $100 to spare.

A number of previous articles in the paper, cite the town and police department's ongoing budget battle, until the current fiscal year ends on July 1.

KLFY is being told the officers will be paid eventually, just not being told as to when.

Basile Police officers will patrol the town Friday night without pay according to Chief Ivory.

However, Mayor Denette says both State Police and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office were notified about possibly covering for the PD in the future.

If you live in the town and are in need of assistance, dial 9-1-1.

