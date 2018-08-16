Local

Basile Police officer arrested on domestic abuse charges

Posted: Aug 16, 2018 01:38 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 16, 2018 05:20 PM CDT

Basile Police officer arrested on domestic abuse charges

BASILE, La. (KLFY)- A Basile Police officer is facing charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation and child endangerment.

Today, he is still working as a patrol officer, according to his supervisor.
 
After spending one night in jail on July 19, Rasien Fredericks was released on a $5,000 bond and appeared before a district judge.
 
By court order, he is to have no contact with the victim and is required to take anger management classes.
 

 St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office said an argument between Fredericks and the victim started over Facebook. The dispute got physical while the victim was holding the child, authorities said.

 

According to the St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court, Frederick's court date is pending. 

 
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center