Basile Police officer arrested on domestic abuse charges Video

BASILE, La. (KLFY)- A Basile Police officer is facing charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation and child endangerment.

Today, he is still working as a patrol officer, according to his supervisor.

After spending one night in jail on July 19, Rasien Fredericks was released on a $5,000 bond and appeared before a district judge.

By court order, he is to have no contact with the victim and is required to take anger management classes.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office said an argument between Fredericks and the victim started over Facebook. The dispute got physical while the victim was holding the child, authorities said.

According to the St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court, Frederick's court date is pending.