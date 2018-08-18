Basile Police officer arrested on domestic abuse charges on administrative leave

BASILE, La. (KLFY) - Basile Police officer Raseim Fredericks, who was arrested on July 19 on domestic battery and child endangerment charges is on administrative leave.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies say an argument between Fredericks and the victim started over Facebook.

The dispute got physical while the victim was holding the child.

Fredericks spent a night in jail and was released on bond.

The next day a judge held a "Gwen's Law" hearing.

Fredericks' bond was set at $5,000 dollars and he was required to enroll in anger management classes and counseling.

He was also not supposed to have a gun as well, according to Major Eddie Thibodeaux with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to Basile Police Chief Allen Ivory, Jr., after learning of the arrest, Fredericks was placed on administrative leave.

Ivory adds that Fredericks remained on administrative leave until his attorney told the chief that that charges would be dismissed.

Ivory says that he was not notified of any stipulation that banned Fredericks be banned from work.

Fredericks returned to work on July 27.

Chief Ivory says the discussion of the matter remained dormant until he says it was reported to News Ten on Wednesday.

On Friday, Ivory spoke with with St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, Major Thibodeaux and Frederick's attorney on the true status of the incident.