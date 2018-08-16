Basile police officer arrested for domestic abuse Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BASILE, La. - Rasiem Fredericks was arrested on July 19th after police were called to a home in the Sunset area.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office says the incident started after an argument regarding Facebook.

"Looked at some evidence on her body and we looked at it and found probable cause to arrest Mr. Fredericks," says Major Eddie Thibodeaux.

Deputies say Fredericks stopped her from leaving while she was holding a two-year-old.

He was arrested for domestic abuse battery by strangulation with child endangerment.

The incident did not become public because the paperwork was withheld.

That's because it was not part of the daily arrest report after a decision by the judge to hold a hearing the next day under a special law.

"The judge decided to hold a Gwen's hearing the next day so he stayed the night in jail," says Thibodeaux.

Fredericks' bond was set at $5,000 dollars and he must enroll in anger management classes but there is one condition that presents a huge problem with him being an officer.

"He is not supposed to be in possession of a firearm," says Thibodeaux.

This morning, the Basile Police Department told KLFY that Fredericks is still employed there.

When we reached out this afternoon about his inability to use a firearm, we did not receive a response by newstime.

The St. Landry Clerk of Court says there is no official court date for Fredericks at this time.