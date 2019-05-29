Basile police chief issues statement on officers not being paid

Basile Police Chief Allen Ivery Jr. has released as a statement regarding the department’s inability to pay some of its officers due to a lack of budget.

News 10 reported this story on Friday, May 24.

Read Chief Ivory’s full statement below:

The Town of Basile’s present fiscal year budget goes from July 1, 2018 thru June 30, 2019. The Basile Police Department operates on a “line item budget” where funds are generated from the Town’s General Fund. Unfortunately, when the Police Department’s “Line Item” amount exceeded the allocated amount, it was decided, by the Mayor, to not sign payroll checks, for Police Department Personnel!! Thus, the Police Department’s Personnel have been denied compensation for work from May 11th until the new fiscal year begins on July 1, 2019. Unfortunately, there are several Basile Police Officers who are not presently working because of reasons for sick leave to annual military leave. Contrary to inaccurate information being circulated, the Basile Police Department remains committed to its mission of SERVICE and PROTECTION of the citizens of Basile!!! Also, I, Chief Allen Ivory, pledge to continue working with the Mayor and Council Members to provide services to our citizens!!! In a related matter, the attempt, by certain individuals, to change the ELECTED Chief of Police position to that of an APPOINTED one died in the State’s Legislative Session. This is due to Representatives of the House, as well as the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police’s Executive Director, seeing the attempt as its “TRUE MERIT”!!!!

This continues to be a developing story.

