Baldwin man arrested on attempted first degree murder charge

BALDWIN, La. (KLFY)- A 37-year-old Baldwin man is in custody on warrants for multiple charges including attempted first degree murder and aggravated burglary.

Brian K. Lemon, was arrested by the St. Mary Parish Parish Sheriff’s Office on November 15.

Brian K. Lemon (SMPSO)

He was wanted for failure to appear on the charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated burglary, use of weapons or dangerous instrument and illegal carrying of weapon in a firearm free zone.

Lemon was taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and is being held for the IPSO.