Bailey's to provide Thanksgiving meals for 26th year
This Thanksgiving will be the 26th year Bailey's restaurant has been supplying holiday meals for Acadiana residents in need.
Preparations for the big meal are underway this week.
It all started in 1993 when Bailey's Seafood and Grill owner Ema Haq decided to provide a Thanksgiving community lunch.
The first lunch consisted of 150 people. Now, it has grown to more than 800 guests.
If you or someone you know needs a Thanksgiving meal from Bailey's, can visit baileyslafayette.com or call (337) 988-6464.
