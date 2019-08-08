Back to school Acadiana, LPSS Rezoning, and more for your Morning Rush headlines!

- The Eunice police department is understaffed. The police chief says it’s really a policy shift as well as not enough pay that’s causing the issue. He argues his flexible enforcement is popular with the people, but a former Eunice officer says loyalty should be focused on state laws instead.
- Touch up work is underway at the two new schools in LPSS. Baranco Elementary in Lafayette and Billeaud Elementary in Broussard. This is Paranco that will house about 300 students.
- Residents are concerned for their health plus marine and wildlife after fiberglass insulation spilled on highway 31. If you come in contact with it, that can lead to skin and eye irritation and respiratory issues
- U.S. immigration officials say raids at 7 food processing plants in Mississippi resulted in 680 arrests making it the largest workplace sting in more than a decade. Probably the largest ever for a single state.
- President Trump visited El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, where mass shootings left 31 dead and dozens wounded over the weekend. Protesters awaited the president in both cities.
- The New Orleans Saints kick off their preseason schedule in the Big Easy tomorrow as they take on the Minnesota Vikings. Kick off is set for 7 p.m.