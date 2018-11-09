Local

BACK STREETS BACK... ALRIGHT!

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 08:53 AM CST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 11:43 AM CST

Back Street Boys fans get pumped; the boys are coming back to Lafayette! 

The tour comes with the release of their new album DNA, coming out January 25th on RCA Records. It is now available for pre-order.

The concert will take place Tuesday September 3rd at the Cajundome.

Tickets go on sale November 14th at 10 am. 

