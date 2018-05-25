Avoiding hurricane-related scams

Attorney General Jeff Landry urges consumers to consider a few suggestions to help avoid common hurricane-related scams.

I spoke with the Attorney General and the Better Business Bureau to help you avoid becoming a victim:

Identity theft- Keep your personal files safe.

Home repair scams- Confirm potential contractors’ credentials.

Price gouging- Report non-verifiable market fluctuation price increases.

Phony emergency response officials- Verify people posing as government officials for proper identification.

Fake charities- Before donating, make sure charities are legitimate.

Attorney General Jeff Landry says, “Really the only protective measure in dealing with these types of scams is really a protective approach. It’s not to be scammed.. so you have to be on the defensive. You have to know exactly what you’re looking out for.”

Sharane Gott, BBB CEO/President, says, “It’s usually desperate people or people that are slow to move or slow to think about things or just think that the universe is going to take care of them. The person to take care of yourself- is yourself.”

Now here are some points from the BBB to look out for to help you avoid these scams:

Contact your insurer

Initiate clean-up efforts

Repair or rebuild

Check with the BBB

Attorney General Jeff Landry encourages all Louisiana residents to visit here for more helpful resources.