Avec Bacon owner Paul Ayo cooks signature bacon sandwiches in the Passe Partout kitchen

Posted: Aug 14, 2018 07:00 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 14, 2018 07:00 AM CDT

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Avec Bacon is one of the newer restaurants in Lafayette and they are participating in this year's Eat Lafayette campaign.

This morning on Passe Partout, owner Paul Ayo stopped by to cook some of the restaurant's signature dishes, which mostly contain bacon in some way.

For more info on the Eat Lafayette campaign, CLICK HERE.

