Authorities warn of 'porch piracy' during holiday season

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- It’s porch pirate season: thieves come, they take, then take off.

As the holidays approach, police are asking for help in catching the dreaded package thieves.
A new study reports nearly 40 percent of consumers have been victims of package theft, and holiday shoppers in Louisiana are the fourth most at risk in the country.
Tens of millions of Americans will be shopping online this holiday season. A big concern is having their packages stolen after the carrier delivers them.
It’s known as “porch piracy.” An estimated 23 million Americans have experienced package theft.    

Randy Scarborough, Vice President of Retail Marketing at FedEx said, “Porch Piracy doesn’t have to ruin anyone’s holiday. At FedEx, we’re providing a range of options to give customers control when and where their packages are delivered. That includes our FedEx delivery app and more than 12,000 retail locations.”

The FedEx mobile app gives package recipients the ability to electronically sign for a package, request a vacation hold, or choose a hold at a FedEx location.

Local law enforcement says to contact them immediately if you notice a package has been stolen. The quicker they can take over the investigation, the sooner they can possibly solve the case.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas with Lafayette Police added, “We’ll take a report there and of course we’ll try to obtain any surveillance from whether your residence or a residence nearby or somewhere where we can see what actually occurred and once that takes place, we’ll submit everything. We can try to identify the individuals that were seen stealing the packages.”

Lafayette Police say they see an increase in package theft during the holiday season.

“We suggest that you can insure the package that would be perfect for you. It would protect yourself and your items and also if you can try to make sure that the delivery is done at a certain time of the day,” said Corporal Dugas.

Lafayette Police encourage you to control the time of day your package will be delivered when you or someone else will be home to accept it.

Here are some suggestions from FedEx on ways you can help protect your packages:

  • Consider an alternate destination by sending the package to your workplace or to a family member, friend, or neighbor who is home. 
  • Send it to your nearest FedEx office location. 
  • Request a signature for packages to be released. 
  • Another suggestion is asking for a doorbell ring or a knock. You can leave instructions for drivers to always ring your doorbell or knock on your door when a package is being left.

