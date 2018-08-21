Authorities search for Opelousas man wanted for shooting

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office

Authorities are searching for an Opelousas man wanted for attempted second degree murder.

Avoyelles Parish officials say 21-year-old Justin Molbert got into an argument with a male and female Monday afternoon in the Dupont community. Deputies say Molbert and the male got into an argument, which led to Molbert firing several rounds in the direction of the male and female. The man was hit once in the leg. He is being treated at a local hospital.

A warrant has been issued for Molbert. Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on his whereabouts, call the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-253-4081.