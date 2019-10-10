Authorities search for endangered teen runaway

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door.:

KLFY and Nexstar have released a new poll on Saturday's elections. It's predicted Governor John Bel Edwards will not reach enough votes to win outright but a runoff will be necessary. The votes are too close between Abraham and Rispone to predict who will be in that runoff yet.

The State Senate race for District 24 has two candidates on the campaign trail. Incumbent Gerald Boudreaux and Cory Levier. Today, we profile both of their platforms.

President Trump will be in Louisiana tomorrow night for an election-eve rally. The event will take place in Lake Charles.

Election Day is Saturday. Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. You will need to bring your I.D. to vote.

Lafayette Police have just released surveillance footage of a vehicle of interest in a hit and run crash last week. The crash left a teenage boy dead. If you recognize the vehicle, call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers.

Carencro Police Chief David Anderson says he's going to start working to tear down blighted property after a known drug house was being torn down and caught fire.

The Cajuns ended their winning streak last night with a loss to Appalachian State. The Wednesday night match-up ended with a score of 17-7.