Authorities search for endangered teen runaway

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office would like the public’s assistance to locate Jaylin Papillion, 13, of Lafayette. He is 5’7″; Weight: 165lbs; Hair: Black; Eyes: Brow.)
Papillion was last seen at approximately 6:30 a.m. on October 8, 2019 near his residence in Lafayette. He was last seen wearing a black tee shirt with “La Rosa Prep” printed on the left side of the shirt and an image of an “Eagle” in the middle of the shirt along with black “Nike Air Max” tennis shoes. His direction of travel is unknown, but is possibly still in the Lafayette area.
If you see Papillion, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.