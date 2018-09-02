Authorities identify victims of Kaplan plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board and other crews worked Saturday to find the cause of a fatal plane crash that happened around 8 a.m. Friday.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office have now released the identities of the two victims.

45 year old Marcus Todd Sampson of Seabrook Texas and his daughter 6 year old Caylee Isabella Sampson were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The National Transportation and Safety Board is expected to provide a press release upon completion of their investigation.