Authorities identify victims of Kaplan plane crash

Posted: Sep 02, 2018 02:44 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2018 02:44 PM CDT

The National Transportation Safety Board and other crews worked Saturday to find the cause of a fatal plane crash that happened around 8 a.m. Friday.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office have now released the identities of the two victims.

45 year old Marcus Todd Sampson of Seabrook Texas and his daughter 6 year old Caylee Isabella Sampson were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The National Transportation and Safety Board is expected to provide a press release upon completion of their investigation. 

 

