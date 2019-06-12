Authorities catch man suspected of theft of construction equipment

A Deridder man is behind bars in connection with stealing from a construction site.

Jefferson Davis Sheriff deputies arrested 19-year old Glenn Terriel Eastwood Jr in connection with the thefts. Authorities say security video showed the suspect and another man taking items from a construction site. Deputies say they stole generators, tools, welding leads and more.

This was the second theft from the commercial location. Copper wire spools and tools were taken in May 2019. The total value of items taken is $39,400. Detectives traveled to Vernon parish and were able to locate the suspects truck. Eastwood is charged with 2 counts of Felony theft and 2 counts simple burglary. He is currently in the parish jail.

Additional arrests are expected.

