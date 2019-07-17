Attorneys in church arson case meet in court

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The attorneys for the man accused of setting fire to three Baptist churches in St. Landry parish met in court today.



Holden Matthews is accused of burning three historically African American Baptist churches in Opelousas and Port Barre in late march and early April of this year.



He’s facing three federal hate crime charges – as well as two counts of simple arson of a religious building and one count of aggravated arson.



District Attorney Earl Taylor says they’re cooperating with federal offices on this case.

Matthews’ trial is scheduled for February 10th, 2020.