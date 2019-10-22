Attorney General Jeff Landry wants to decrease domestic violence in Louisiana

Domestic violence is the most reported crime in Acadiana, and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry wants to decrease the number of cases.

Landry recently received a grant from the Louisiana Commission of Law Enforcement and is using that money to host free training sessions about sexual assault and domestic violence for police forces.

Tuesday was the first of many training sessions Landry has planned in Louisiana, and nearly 100 officers attended.

“We have so many police departments here today: Youngsville, Carencro, Delcambre, Lafayette Sheriff’s Department, Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department, Abbeville, Breaux Bridge,” Monica Taylor, a Special Projects Representative with the attorney general’s office, said.

Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux says his police department receives calls about domestic violence on a daily basis.

“Sometimes you go to the same house multiple times and try to get the victim to learn that this is not a healthy atmosphere. When that’s their only source of income and the only place for them to stay, it’s hard to convince them that it’s time to go before it gets any worse,” Chief Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux says domestic abuse is one of the most common calls police departments receive, and it’s also one of the most dangerous.

“That’s one of the most dangerous situations that there is because emotions are at an all-time high. People are not thinking clearly,” Chief Boudreaux said.

Chief Boudreaux says a couple’s financial situation often impacts the number of domestic disputes.

“Domestic violence has no social class. It’s from the very top to the very bottom, from the very rich to the very poor. In economic times when it gets hard, you see domestic violence rise,” Chief Boudreaux added.

The attorney general’s office hopes these training sessions will help officers across the state handle these violent situations.