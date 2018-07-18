Attakapas Opelousas Prairie Tribe Festival set for July 28

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- The 5th Annual (Three Moons) Attakapas Opelousas Prairie Tribe Festival kicks off July 28, 2018 at 828 East Landry, Opelousas.

Natives from across the United States come each year to dance, drum, sing, and celebrate along with the public as the Attakapas and many other Louisiana Tribes gather to perform on this special, one-of-a-kind day.

This is a free, family-friendly event hosted by Chief Nolan Gobert, and led by Headman, Harvey Whitford, of the Blackfeet Tribe of Montana and his wife, Carolyn Gray Whitford, of the Attakapas Opelousas Prairie Tribe.

The festival offers education of the culture and heritage of Native Americans.

The public can expect to see performances from many different Native American tribes, such as a gourd dance led by Chief John Mayeaux of the Avogel Tribe of Louisiana.

Special Performances by the Canneci N’de banc of Lipan Apache and festival drumming led by Chief Albert Naquin of the Isle of de Jean Tribe of Louisiana.

Meet the new Attakapas Lil Toddler Princess, Rae’lynn Cormier-Meno, and other Native American royality as they make their appearance in the grand entry.

Other special performances include Jingle and Fancy Shawl dancing led by Native siblings Ellie and Amelia Whitford, and a musical performance by flute musician Claude Guillory Gallien of the Attakapas Opelousas Prairie Tribe.

Children and adults can take dancing and craft lessons, as well as learn about Native American Stick Ball and Washer Games. Demonstrations of cowhide chair making and craftsmenship led by Danny Lee Petrella of the Mamou Choctaw.