Atlantic Ocean Remains Active in the Tropics

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 06:48 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 06:48 AM CDT

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - We continue to monitor the Atlantic ocean for a couple different tropical systems.

In the central Atlantic Ocean there is Major Hurricane Florence.

Florence is slowly churning to the northwest.

The east coast of the U.S.A. will need to track this system closely as some models bring Florence right offshore of the Carolina's.

Florence should pose no threat to the Gulf Coast.

Behind Florence is Invest AL92.

This disturbance will be one to watch in the coming days as it slowly moves west and organizes.

Models are very uncertain with the path of AL92 but it has a 90% chance of becoming at least a tropical depression or Helene.

This disturbance is still too far out to forecast any type of impacts, if any, to the U.S.

