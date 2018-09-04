At this time, no school closures have been announced in Acadiana due to weather conditions

School district officials are monitoring weather conditions as Gordon approaches. At this time, no schools have announced closures.

The following is a statement from St. Martin Parish School Superintendent Lottie Beebe sent Monday evening:

Staff and I are monitoring weather conditions. Currently, the decision is-- all St. Martin Parish Public Schools are open tomorrow-Tuesday, September 4th. We will continue our discussions with personnel from the National Weather Service and will notify the public of any changes that would prompt school closures.

