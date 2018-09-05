Second Saturday Art Walk is happening this Saturday in downtown Art Walk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It's a chance for Acadiana residents to mingle, shop and appreciate art from various creatives.

The main draw to Gordon Square at the corner of Vermilion and Jefferson Streets is Mattea's Hand, Adorn and Sola Violins.

Sola will be providing live music at the atrium featuring a handful of artists.

