LPD: Arrest man in attempted murder case on Paul Breaux Avenue

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Authorities have made an arrest in a July 31 shooting on Paul Breaux Avenue and Cooper Drive.
On Wednesday, United States Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force with assistance from the LPD Special Investigations Unit and the Lafayette City Marshals Office located and arrested 24-year-old Cedric Blackwell.
Blackwell booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of attempted second degree murder and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
The victim in this case has been identified as Lamajor Cormier, 35, of Lafayette, police said.