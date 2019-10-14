Arrest made in Friday night shooting near Rayne High School

An arrest has been made following an incident Friday night when police responded to a shots fired call near Rayne High School.

The Rayne Police Department has confirmed in a Facebook post the arrest of 19-year-old Aaron Redeaux.

Police said Redeaux was charged with one count of attempted second degree murder after one person was struck by bullets and transported to a local hospital.

It remains unclear when the shooting occurred, but in a video sent to KLFY, dozens of people are seen running for cover at the Rayne High School football field.

Earlier in the evening, the Rayne High Wolves took on the Eunice High Bobcats on that field.

Police said Redeaux is the second person to be arrested, however they have not released the identity of the first individual.