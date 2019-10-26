Arrest made in connection with October 7th Cecilia Dollar General Robbery

St. Martinville, La.- A warrant for the arrest of Jeremy F. Moll, 34, Delhi, La., was received following the investigation of an armed robbery that occurred on October 7 at a Dollar General in the 2300 block of Cecilia Senior High School Hwy.

Moll was developed as a person of interest by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office during their investigation of the robbery.

Moll is facing the following charges:

1 Count of Armed Robbery- (Felony)

2 Counts of False Imprisonment; Armed With- (Felony)

2 Counts of Aggravated Assault With A Firearm- (Felony)

Moll is currently in the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on charges unrelated to this incident.

He will be released at a later date to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center where he will be booked in on the above charges.