Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Arrest made in connection with October 7th Cecilia Dollar General Robbery

Local
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: SMPSO)

St. Martinville, La.-  A warrant for the arrest of Jeremy F. Moll, 34, Delhi, La., was received following the investigation of an armed robbery that occurred on October 7 at a Dollar General in the 2300 block of Cecilia Senior High School Hwy.

Moll was developed as a person of interest by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office during their investigation of the robbery.

Moll is facing the following charges:

  • 1 Count of Armed Robbery- (Felony)
  • 2 Counts of False Imprisonment; Armed With- (Felony)
  • 2 Counts of Aggravated Assault  With A Firearm- (Felony)

Moll is currently in the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on charges unrelated to this incident.

He will be released at a later date to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center where he will be booked in on the above charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Cloudy with showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories