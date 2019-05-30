Arrest made in connection with deadly home invasion in Cade

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A 27-year-old Abbeville man is facing a first degree murder charge following an investigation into a deadly home invasion that took place on April 20, 2019, in St. Martin Parish.

On Thursday morning, investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force, Louisiana Probation and Parole, and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, arrested Dequincy Lewis, 27.

Authorities believe Lewis is a suspect in the killing of Justin Primeaux, 23, in a home invasion on Vieux Jacquet Road in Cade.

Lewis was initially booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center and shortly after was transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center where he was booked on one count of first degree murder.

At the time of this release, no bond had been set.

The investigation remains ongoing and Investigators are asking for anyone with information as to the identity of the second suspect to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071, via private messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook, or St. Martin Crime Stoppers 337-441-3030.

