Arrest in Opelousas shooting

OPELOUSAS, La. - An Opelousas man is behind bars charged with Attempted First Degree Murder.

Police says 25-year old Dwayne Simmons was arrested in connection to a shooting on Thursday night in Opelousas. The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Frilot street, near an intersection with Hayward street.

Authorities say one person suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to an area hospital.

Simmons is being held in the St. Landry Parish jail. The investigation is ongoing at this time.