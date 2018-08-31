Arrest in Opelousas shooting
OPELOUSAS, La. - An Opelousas man is behind bars charged with Attempted First Degree Murder.
Police says 25-year old Dwayne Simmons was arrested in connection to a shooting on Thursday night in Opelousas. The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Frilot street, near an intersection with Hayward street.
Authorities say one person suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to an area hospital.
Simmons is being held in the St. Landry Parish jail. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
