Arnaudville man arrested on numerous narcotics charges

Gary Robicheaux (Photo: SMPSO)

ST. MARTINVILLE, La.- Narcotics Agents with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office carried out a search warrant on Thursday in the 1100 block of Will Angelle Road in Arnaudville, La.

During the search of the home, agents located suspected marijuana, hydrocodone pills, crack cocaine, and a large amount of U.S. currency. A clandestine laboratory was also discovered along with items used to manufacture crack cocaine.

Following the execution of the warrant, Gary Robicheaux, 49, Arnaudville, La., was arrested and charged as follows: simple possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS (cocaine base and hydrocodone)-2 counts, possession of schedule II CDS (cocaine base), creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory for manufacture of a CDS (cocaine base), possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges.

